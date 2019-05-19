Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long, who began his NFL career with the St. Louis Rams, announced his retirement from football late Saturday night, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton man of the year award.
Long posted his decision on Twitter: “Cheers. Been a hell of a journey. Eleven years and I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it. Highs and lows. I’ve seen them both and I appreciate the perspective. Gratitude and love to those who lifted me up.”
The 33-year-old son of Hall of Famer Howie Long had 70 career sacks in stints with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles. He won back-to-back championships with the Patriots (2017) and Eagles (2018). Long was selected in February as the league’s Payton award recipient for his outstanding community service.
He established the Chris Long Foundation in 2015 to impact communities nationally and internationally through programs focusing on clean water, military appreciation, and youth education.
In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities in which he has played: St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.
Long, the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft by the Rams out of Virginia, spent his first eight seasons in St. Louis. (AP)
Nadal wins Italian Open: Rafael Nadal is right back where he wants to be.
After losing in the semifinals of three straight clay-court tennis tournaments, Nadal dominated for stretches against longtime rival Novak Djokovic in a 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 win Sunday in Rome for a record-extending ninth Italian Open title. It marked the first time in an Open era-record 54 meetings, and in their 142nd set against each other, that Nadal won a set against Djokovic without conceding a game — otherwise known as a bagel. In all, Nadal had a career-high four bagel sets in this tournament.
“I played a great first set in all aspects. No mistakes. Playing so aggressive, changing directions,” Nadal said. “It’s not usual and probably will not happen again.”
In the women’s final, Karolina Pliskova captured the biggest clay-court trophy of her career by beating Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-4. (AP)
U.S. hockey team streaking: Dylan Larkin scored midway through the third period to help the United States beat Germany 3-1 at the world hockey championships in Slovakia. James van Riemsdyk and Jack Eichel also scored for the Americans, and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots. The U.S. has won five straight games in Group A since opening with a 4-1 loss to the host Slovaks. The U.S. closes the preliminary round Tuesday against rival Canada. (AP)
War of Will likely to be in Belmont: Assuming all goes well in the coming weeks, trainer Mark Casse said “there’s an extremely good shot” War of Will goes to the Belmont Stakes on June 8 in New York. If he wins, he’d be the first horse since Afleet Alex in 2005 to fall short in the Kentucky Derby before capturing the Preakness and Belmont and would be the front-runner for 3-year-old horse of the year.
“It’s the third leg of the Triple Crown, who doesn’t want to win it?” Casse said Sunday. (AP)
Missouri softball team eliminated: The Missouri softball team forced a championship game in the Los Angeles Regional with a 5-1 win over host UCLA but couldn’t hold off the NCAA’s No. 2 seed in the rematch, falling 13-1 to the Bruins to end the Tigers’ season. Mizzou’s Hatti Moore homered with two outs in the in the fourth for Mizzou’s lone run in the finale.
In the earlier game, the Mizzou got a two-run homer from Brooke Wilmes and two hits from Regan Nash to knock off the Bruins and force the deciding contest. Moore and Jazmyn Rollins also drove in runs for the Tigers, with Madi Norman getting the win and Eli Daniel coming on for the save.
Mizzou finished its first season under coach Larissa Anderson 35-25. (Dave Matter)