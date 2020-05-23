Sports digest: Hyde goes to Seahawks, Flacco to Jets

The Seattle Seahawks’ pursuit of a veteran running back to add depth at a position that last year was decimated by injuries has ended. The NFL team has reached a one-year deal with free agent Carlos Hyde, who gained 1,070 yards during a resurgent 2019 season with Houston. That comes after Seattle’s talks stalled with longtime Atlanta standout Devonta Freeman. Hyde’s incentive-laden deal is worth up to $4 million.
Hyde, 29, played for the 49ers from 2014-17 then gained just 571 yards on 172 carries in 2018 for a 3.3-yard per carry average before looking like his old self again last season after joining the Texans and averaging 4.4 per carry — the same as Chris Carson did for the Seahawks. Seattle still intends on Carson to be one of its primary offensive weapons in 2020, one reason why the team didn’t want to pay too much for Freeman.
The injuries last December compelled the Seahawks to bring Marshawn Lynch out of retirement. They again had talks with Lynch’s agent, according to Lynch in a recent ESPN interview. But at 34, Lynch is more of a fallback option who the team knows it can call on if needed. (Seattle Times)
Jets obtain QB Flacco: The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced. Flacco gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup, but one who is coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver. ESPN reported the deal with Flacco, 35, is worth $1.5 million and could reach $4.5 million with incentives. (AP)
Saints add linebacker: Anthony Chickillo has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints after playing the last five seasons with Pittsburgh. Chickillo, a linebacker, played in 11 games for the Steelers last season, finishing with 11 tackles and half a sack. (AP)
NBA confirms it might resume in Florida: The National Basketball Association confirmed what’s been reported in the past week — that the league, along with the players union — are in discussions to restart the season in Orlando, Fla., this summer. An NBA spokesman said there are “exploratory conversations” with The Walt Disney Co. about restarting the season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, in Orlando, as a single site. (Los Angeles Times)
Mexican soccer season ends: Mexico’s Liga MX has canceled the remainder of its spring season without crowning a champion for the first time, a decision caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Teams had played 10 of the Clausura’s 17 dates before suspending play March 15. (AP)
