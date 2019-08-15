DeMarcus Cousins is facing rehab from another major injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured their first big problem of a season with NBA championship expectations. Cousins was diagnosed Thursday with a torn ACL in his left knee, an injury that could sideline the six-time All-Star big man for much — if not all — of this coming season. Cousins’ agent, Jeff Schwartz, said a timeline for surgery is being discussed.
Cousins was injured in a workout this week in Las Vegas. The ACL tear comes about 18 months after he ruptured his left Achilles, and roughly four months after he tore his left quadriceps muscle.
This could have been a massive year for Cousins, who was going to get a chance to play with LeBron James and reunite with his former New Orleans teammate Anthony Davis with the Lakers — a team with major aspirations after an offseason roster overhaul. A big year could have set Cousins up for a significant contract next summer. It’s unclear now if he’ll play at all before he returns to the open market. He has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State.
Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane accident: Dale Earnhardt Jr. was safe and in a hospital for evaluation after his plane crashed in east Tennessee, the NASCAR television analyst and retired driver’s sister tweeted.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller tweeted that the driver’s wife, Amy, and 15-month-old daughter, Isla, also were on the plane along with two pilots. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing at Elizabethton Municipal Airport at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.
“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation,” she tweeted. “We will have no further information at this time.”
Earnhardt retired as a full-time driver in 2017 and has been working as an analyst for NBC. He is part of the scheduled broadcast team for Saturday night’s Cup Series event in Bristol, Tenn.
Moffitt prevails in trucks playoff race: Brett Moffitt pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won the NASCAR truck series’ playoff opener in Bristol to earn a spot in the Round of 6. He finished 0.743 seconds ahead of Chandler Smith for his 10th series victory and first at Bristol. The top seed and defending series champion won the pole and led 65 laps on the 0.533 oval. Ross Chastain won the first stage. Chastain, Stewart Friesen and Grant Enfinger, all playoff drivers, rounded out the top five.
Federer loses in Ohio: Seven-time champion Roger Federer was doomed by mistakes and was ousted from the Western & Southern Open in barely over an hour, falling 6-3, 6-4 to 21-year-old qualifier Andre Rublev in a tennis tourney in suburban Cincinnati. No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov fell to Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4. Qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka followed his upset of sixth-seeded Kei Nishikori by beating Alex De Minaur 7-5-6-4.
In the women’s bracket, top-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the quarterfinals, joined by a resurgent Venus Williams. Barty beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. Williams recovered from a rough first set and beat Donna Vekic 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. No. 16 seed Madison Keyes eliminated No. 4 Simona Halep 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 and No. 2 Naomi Osaka outlasted unseeded Hsieh Su-wei 7-6, 5-7, 6-2. No. 8 Sloane Stephens fell to unseeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets.
Superdome to be refurbished: New Orleans’ iconic Superdome, home to the Saints football team and a symbol of the city’s revival after Hurricane Katrina, will undergo a $450 million facelift under a financing plan approved by Louisiana officials. The 44-year-old domed stadium, which has hosted seven Super Bowls, will have its ramp system removed and replaced with elevators and escalators, club and suite levels expanded, new entry gates erected, concession stands added and access for people with disabilities improved. Construction is expected to take four years, working around football and other event schedules, but is set to be completed before the Superdome hosts its next Super Bowl in 2024.
Green leads golf event: Gavin Green of Malaysia shot an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters golf tournament, in Vysoky Ujezd. Hoping to become the first Malaysian to win a European Tour trophy, Green birdied eight of the first 12 holes. Erik van Rooyen and Lee Slattery shot 7 under to tie for second.