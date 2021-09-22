Sports digest: NHL finds no evidence Kane bet on games

NHL: No evidence Kane bet on games
The NHL found no evidence that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane bet on NHL games or tried to throw games after investigating allegations made by his estranged wife.
Anna Kane alleged in an Instagram post this summer that Kane bet on NHL games and was “obviously throwing games to win money,” launching a probe by the league.
The NHL released the findings of that investigation conducted by Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler LLP in conjunction with NHL Security on Wednesday, a day before the Sharks are set to begin training camp.
The league said the investigation included detailed reviews of social media, public data, court filings from Kane’s bankruptcy proceeding and pending divorce and a review of sports betting data and analysis. The league said it interviewed Kane and other members of the Sharks organization but Anna Kane declined to participate in the probe.
“The investigation uncovered no evidence to corroborate Ms. Kane’s accusations that Mr. Kane bet or otherwise participated in gambling on NHL games, and no evidence to corroborate the allegations that Mr. Kane ‘threw’ games or did not put forward his best effort to help the Sharks win games,” the league said in a statement. “To the contrary, the evidence raises doubts about the veracity of the allegations.
“While Mr. Kane denied the accusations, our findings are not based on these denials but instead on other evidence uncovered during the investigation.”
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi won’t be able to play in Canada: Tyler Bertuzzi, a key part of the Detroit Red Wings, has declined to get the vaccine for COVID-19, the only Wings player to do so, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday.
Yzerman said Bertuzzi will not be able to travel to Canada under current restrictions, which require a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated players. The Wings play nine times in Canada. If Bertuzzi continues to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, he would forfeit at least $400,000 just based on the Canada-based games.
Bertuzzi, 26, signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal in July. He’s a top-line player and power play guy, and one of the grittiest players on the team.
The NHL and NHL Players Association do not have a vaccine mandate for players, but unvaccinated players face restrictions that the vaccinated do not. (Detroit Free-Press)
NHL contracts: Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Kings, starting in the 2022-23 season. Petersen went 9-18-5 last season for the struggling Kings, but established career-bests in goals-against average (2.89) and save percentage (.911). … The Sabres agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million. Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft.
Northwestern set to renovate stadium: Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan. The school said Wednesday that the gift will also help fund other university projects. But it’s the lead donation to renovate the stadium — Ryan Field — bearing the family’s name. (AP)
Ledecky heads to Florida: Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke. The Gator Chomp.
Ledecky announced Wednesday that she is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty, a rising star coach who will oversee her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, spent the last five years at Stanford University, where she worked with U.S. national team coach Greg Meehan while earning a psychology degree.
The Washington, D.C., native will now be training with Nesty, a 1988 Olympic gold medalist who serves as the primary coach to both Bobby Finke, who swept the 800- and 1500-meter freestyles at the Tokyo Games, and Kieran Smith, who took bronze in the 400 free.
Ledecky will also serve as a volunteer assistant coach on the Gators staff, a coup for Nesty when he hits the recruiting trail. (AP)