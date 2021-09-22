Sports digest: NHL finds no evidence Kane bet on games

“While Mr. Kane denied the accusations, our findings are not based on these denials but instead on other evidence uncovered during the investigation.”

Red Wings’ Bertuzzi won’t be able to play in Canada: Tyler Bertuzzi, a key part of the Detroit Red Wings, has declined to get the vaccine for COVID-19, the only Wings player to do so, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday.

Yzerman said Bertuzzi will not be able to travel to Canada under current restrictions, which require a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated players. The Wings play nine times in Canada. If Bertuzzi continues to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, he would forfeit at least $400,000 just based on the Canada-based games.

Bertuzzi, 26, signed a two-year, $9.5 million deal in July. He’s a top-line player and power play guy, and one of the grittiest players on the team.

The NHL and NHL Players Association do not have a vaccine mandate for players, but unvaccinated players face restrictions that the vaccinated do not. (Detroit Free-Press)