The St. Louis Battlehawks will make their XFL home debut Sunday afternoon at The Dome at America’s Center against the Arlington Renegades. And they’re expected to do so with a record-setting crowd on hand.

Due to continued demand for tickets for the home opener, the league announced late this week that a limited number of single-game tickets in the stadium’s 400-level are available, priced at $18.

“We’re excited, the fans are excited and we can’t wait for Sunday,” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said this week. “Playing our first three games on the road was unprecedented, but we battled through, and now, we couldn’t be more excited to have an opportunity to play in front of our fans. At this point, it’s the most important game on the schedule.

“We’re looking forward to getting a chance to play a home game, and we need that 12th man to be a huge factor for us.”

Both the Battlehawks and the Renegades will enter Sunday’s 3 p.m. contest with 2-1 records. The game will be telecast on ESPN2.

Sunday’s contest will mark the first professional football game in St. Louis since the last version of the XFL’s Battlehawks competed at the Dome back in 2020. That year, the XFL was shut down midway through its 10-game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That season’s version of the Battlehawks finished 3-2 and was tied with two other teams atop the XFL’s East Division. The 2020 Battlehawks were 2-0 at the Dome and finished with two of the three best attendance marks in the league — opening the home schedule with a league-best crowd of 29,994 against the New York Guardians and following up by drawing 27,527 for a game against the Seattle Dragons.

The league’s football operations hub is in Arlington, Texas, where teams have a centralized facility and multiple practice venues for in-week training. On Saturday, the Battlehawks and Renegades will fly to St. Louis for Sunday’s game.

“It’s a set-up that took some getting used to — it’s a little strange seeing guys from other teams when you go to the grocery store here — but it’s something we’ve gotten used to,” Battlehawks safety Ben DeLuca said. “Let’s face it, we’re all here for the same reason, to play football and to hopefully further our careers. Like most guys in this league, I’m grateful for the opportunity the XFL has given us.

“I couldn’t be more pumped up about going to St. Louis and playing there in front of our fans. Their support means the world to us.”

Battlehawks wide receiver and kick returner Darrius Shepherd feels the same way.

“From everything I’ve heard, I expect the Dome to be rocking on Sunday, and we’re looking forward to taking advantage of that,” Shepherd said. “Having a big crowd behind you can be a huge advantage, and it’s something we’re definitely looking forward to.”

Shepherd is no stranger to playing at the Dome. A Kansas City native, he won a pair of high school titles there while playing for Blue Springs High and went on to win three NCAA DI Subdivision titles at North Dakota State. After college, he played in 14 games with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers.

“When I last played there, it was the Edward Jones Dome,” said Shepherd, who expects 20-plus family and friends to be among Sunday’s crowd. “I have special memories of playing there, and I’m hoping to create some more memories there this season with the Battlehawks.”

Shepherd is one of several Battlehawks among the XFL statistical leaders. He’s the league’s top kick returner with 351 yards on 13 returns, including one last week that went for 72 yards. Quarterback A.J. McCarron, who led Alabama to a pair of national championships, is third in the league with 636 passing yards; he’s completed nearly 64 percent of his passes and has seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

At receiver, the Battlehawks are paced by Hakeem Butler (16 catches, 198 yards, 3 TDs) and Austin Proehl (10 catches, 98 yards, TD). Proehl is the son of former St. Louis Rams standout and Battlehawks receivers coach Ricky Proehl.

Brian Hill, a Belleville West High product, is the Battlehawks’ top rusher.

On defense, the Battlehawks feature the XFL’s top tackler in linebacker Willie Harvey (21 tackles, 11 solos) as well as DeLuca, who’s seventh in tackles with 17, and defensive lineman LaCale London, who leads the league with two forced fumbles.

Battlehawk alumni

Led by former St. Louis head coach Jonathan Hayes and Hazelwood Central High grad Brian Folkerts, the Arlington Renegades feature a good bit of personnel who were part of the last Battlehawks squad in 2020.

Former Oklahoma University coach Bob Stoops is Arlington’s head coach, but his staff includes several who were part of the previous St. Louis Battlehawks contingent. Hayes is co-offensive coordinator along with Chuck Long, who served as an assistant coach under Hayes in 2020. The Arlington staff also features Hayes’ brother Jay, Tim Lewis and Michael George.

Folkerts an offensive lineman who starred at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, played in two 2015 games with the St. Louis Rams and also saw time in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Other former St. Louis Battlehawks on the Arlington roster include kicker Taylor Russolino, punter Marquette King, defensive lineman Will Clarke and defensive backs Will Hill and Joe Powell.

Statistical leaders for Arlington include quarterback Drew Plitt, who’s completing 63 percent of his passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, running back De’Veon Smith (107 yards), tight end Sal Cannella (16 catches, 141 yards), linebacker Donald Payne (19 tackles) and defensive back Hill (16 tackles).