St. Louis-born boxer Martin tries to put himself back in picture for heavyweight title

“I was doing sparring,” Martin said of how he filled his time between fights, “I had a few camps because I was supposed to fight (Deontay) Wilder, I was supposed to fight Andy Ruiz, I was supposed to fight Dillian Whyte, and these guys didn’t want to get busy, so it didn’t happen. That’s fine. In my spare time, I thought I was a DJ. I was freakin’ making beats and it really kept me glued to the YouTube and learning. I was a family man (he has nine-month old twins), and taking care of my health, because I had my cholesterol spike and I had to get that under control. I didn’t want a stroke or anything. I’m back to normal levels and I’m in the best shape of my life right now.”

Martin was born in raised in St. Charles, near Lindenwood University, and lived in the St. Louis area till his early teens, when he moved to Colorado Springs and Phoenix. His grandparents and cousins still live in the area. He now lives in Las Vegas and prepped for the fight in Southern California with trainer Manny Robles.

Martin won a fight for the vacant IBF title in January of 2016 but lost his first defense three months later to Anthony Joshua in a second-round knockout, and his 85-day run as world champion is the second-shortest in heavyweight boxing history. (Tony Tucker was champ for 64 days in 1987.)