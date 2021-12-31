St. Louis-born boxer Martin tries to put himself back in picture for heavyweight title

It’s not easy being a boxer nowadays.
In the case of Charles Martin, the St. Louis-born fighter who, for three months was the IBF heavyweight champion in 2016, he has fought just six rounds in the past 2½ years. Opponents dropped out, cards didn’t exist.
“It’s been very, very tough,” Martin said via Zoom from Hollywood, Fla., where he fights Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in the headline bout on a pay-per-view card on Saturday. “COVID definitely had an impact on the sport of boxing. I’m just happy to get back and I just want to contribute.”
For Martin (28-2-1, 25 knockouts), the stakes are high. Win and he puts himself back in contention for another shot at the heavyweight title. Lose and that’s about it.
“I go even deeper,” Martin said. “I take it like, if this guy catches me with that shot and knows me out, I’m dead. He kills me. I’m dead. So I go into the ring like a kill-or-be-killed. He’s like hot lava. If he touches me, I’m burned. It’s just a whole different charge when I get into the ring. … Mentally, I treat it as a world championship fight.”
The challenge for Martin, and all fighters, has been staying in shape during this time. His most recent fight was Feb. 22, 2020, right before the world was turned upside down, when he scored a win by TKO in the sixth round against Gerald Washington. Ortiz hasn’t been in the ring since November 2020.
“I was doing sparring,” Martin said of how he filled his time between fights, “I had a few camps because I was supposed to fight (Deontay) Wilder, I was supposed to fight Andy Ruiz, I was supposed to fight Dillian Whyte, and these guys didn’t want to get busy, so it didn’t happen. That’s fine. In my spare time, I thought I was a DJ. I was freakin’ making beats and it really kept me glued to the YouTube and learning. I was a family man (he has nine-month old twins), and taking care of my health, because I had my cholesterol spike and I had to get that under control. I didn’t want a stroke or anything. I’m back to normal levels and I’m in the best shape of my life right now.”
Martin was born in raised in St. Charles, near Lindenwood University, and lived in the St. Louis area till his early teens, when he moved to Colorado Springs and Phoenix. His grandparents and cousins still live in the area. He now lives in Las Vegas and prepped for the fight in Southern California with trainer Manny Robles.
Martin won a fight for the vacant IBF title in January of 2016 but lost his first defense three months later to Anthony Joshua in a second-round knockout, and his 85-day run as world champion is the second-shortest in heavyweight boxing history. (Tony Tucker was champ for 64 days in 1987.)
Martin has gone 5-1 since losing his title to Joshua and Ortiz will be the toughest foe yet. The 42-year-old from Cuba, like Martin a left-hander, is 32-2 with 27 knockouts. Both of his losses have come in title fights against Wilder. Martin weighed in on Friday at 246.2 pounds, Ortiz at 243.4.
“Ortiz is big and strong,” Martin said. “He’s King Kong man. He’s a powerful man, an explosive man, so I’ve just got to be cautious and keep my eyes on him. I can’t let him out of my sight because the punches that I don’t see will be the punches that hurt me the most. I’ve got to stick to my game plan and stick to what we’ve been working on for the past two months.
“He’s from the Cuban school of boxing. He’s very very sharp, very crafty, looking for that counter shot. I have to be willing to counter that counter.”
From time to time during his hiatus, Martin thought maybe it was time to hang up the gloves, that maybe he was staying in shape for a fight that was never going to happen.
“A little bit,” he said, “but the thing is, I wouldn’t say I’m crazy, but I’m very optimistic. It’s kind of like, oh man, that is true. Who knows when the COVID will clear up, who knows when life will go back to normal, who knows when I’ll get a fight. They’re not looking for me. Nobody’s looking for me now but it quickly switches back on. If you don’t stay in shape and leave the milkshakes and the cake alone and stay on point, because they’re going to call you in a little bit.”