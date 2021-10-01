St. Louis City names Hackworth as director of coaching

John Hackworth, who has coached at every level of American soccer, from youth to college to professional, has joined St. Louis City SC as the club’s director of coaching.

This does not mean he will be coach of the team, but that he will “support sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel in managing the club’s coaching development programs, working closely with the coaches to ensure the team’s sporting philosophy is maintained at all levels.” Pfannenstiel has said City will name its head coach early in 2022 as it gears up for its 2023 debut in Major League Soccer.

City has one coach so far, Andreas Schumacher, who has been tabbed to lead the club’s academy teams, though he has been coaching remotely while in his native Germany.

Hackworth, who played college soccer at Wake Forest and had a brief professional career, started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater and then became head coach at South Florida when he was 28.

He left USF to become an assistant coach on the U.S. under-17 team leading up to the 2003 U-17 World Cup. In 2004, he became head coach of the team, which at the time held a full-time residency camp in Florida. The U.S. teams advanced out of the first round in the 2005 and 2007 U-17 World Cups.