St. Louis City names Hackworth as director of coaching

John Hackworth, who has coached at every level of American soccer, from youth to college to professional, has joined St. Louis City SC as the club’s director of coaching.
This does not mean he will be coach of the team, but that he will “support sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel in managing the club’s coaching development programs, working closely with the coaches to ensure the team’s sporting philosophy is maintained at all levels.” Pfannenstiel has said City will name its head coach early in 2022 as it gears up for its 2023 debut in Major League Soccer.
City has one coach so far, Andreas Schumacher, who has been tabbed to lead the club’s academy teams, though he has been coaching remotely while in his native Germany.
Hackworth, who played college soccer at Wake Forest and had a brief professional career, started his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater and then became head coach at South Florida when he was 28.
He left USF to become an assistant coach on the U.S. under-17 team leading up to the 2003 U-17 World Cup. In 2004, he became head coach of the team, which at the time held a full-time residency camp in Florida. The U.S. teams advanced out of the first round in the 2005 and 2007 U-17 World Cups.
After the 2007 tournament, Hackworth became an assistant coach to Bob Bradley on the U.S. national team as the squad qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. At the same time, he also was put in charge of starting the U.S. Soccer development academy and was its first technical director.
In November 2009, he became an assistant coach and youth development coordinator for the Philadelphia Union of MLS. In 2012, he was named head coach of the Union after a stint as interim head coach. He was fired as head coach midway through the 2014 season and rejoined U.S. Soccer as coach of the U-15 team and an assistant on the U-23 team. He stayed on as head coach with the U-15 team as they graduated to the U-17 level. At the U-17 level, the Americans lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion England.
From there, he returned to the professional ranks as head coach and sporting director of Louisville City SC, a main rival of St. Louis FC, in the USL. He stepped down from that job in April and has been consulting with City since then.
“We are thrilled to have John join our club’s sporting department, as I’ll be working closely with him on overseeing the coaches and the development programs,” said Pfannenstiel in a statement released by the team. “He is an exceptional coach whose experience at the national team and MLS level makes him a perfect fit for this role. I’m confident that he will help us to achieve our goals, by using his knowledge and experience to make our players and coaches better, not just better professionals, but well-rounded people.”