St. Louis City SC signs Brazilian striker as first designated player

In its biggest signing to date, St. Louis City SC signed Brazilian forward Joao Klauss as its first designated player.

Teams are allowed to exceed the salary cap to designated players, but they are limited to three of them.

Klauss, 24, is with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany’s Bundesliga and is on loan to Sint-Truidense V.V. in Belgium. City SC said the forward signed a 3½-year deal with an option for a fourth year. Like the team’s earlier signings, he will join City SC in July after finishing his loan.

Klauss has a history with City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel. In January 2017, Klauss left Brazil to play in Europe and was recruited by Pfannenstiel, who at the time was working for Hoffenheim and signed to its reserve team.

After his first season in Germany, Klauss was loaned to a club in Finland, HJK Helsinki, and the club won the league title with Klauss as the league’s top scorer with 21 goals. He played the following season in Austria with Linzer ASK, with 24 goals in all competitions. In July of 2020, he returned to Hoffenheim’s first team, playing in 10 games across three competitions.

Klauss is the third international player the team has signed, along with Bosnian defender Selmir Pidro and Czech midfielder Tomas Ostrak.

“He has tremendous capacity to score and create chances for his teammates,” Pfannenstiel said in a statement. “Those attributes will surely help our team. His prime is ahead of him, and we are excited to help him maximize his potential.”

