St. Louis native Jayson Tatum starts NBA season strong with 35 points, 12 rebounds

Jayson Tatum (35 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers

BOSTON — Months removed from cementing his status as one of the game’s best in leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals, and after a much-needed summer of recovery, St. Louisan Jayson Tatum was ready to do it again.

It felt like the first day of school for him. He even had his outfit picked out.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener.

On the court, they opened the regular season looking like a team still very much capable of contending for a championship.

Rare feat

Tatum added 12 rebounds, four assists a steal and a block, becoming the first Celtic to post a 35-point, 10-or-more-rebound opener since 2004.

What's next?

The Celtics next travel to Miami for a 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time) tip Friday night vs. the Heat. The game will be televised by ESPN.

