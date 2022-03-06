St. Louis native Jayson Tatum ties Larry Bird for most 50-point games in Celtics history

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had quite a birthday week.

Four days after turning 24, the St. Louis native on Sunday out-dueled Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets for a 126-120 win. It marked the fourth 50-point game of Tatum's career, tying the Celtics' franchise set by legend Larry Bird.

Tatum made several big shots in the win, finishing with 16 field goals on 30 attempts, including making eight of 15 three-point attempts.

The 54 points marked a career high for Tatum in a non-overtime game; his career high of 60 points came in April 2021 during an extra period, comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Earlier in the week, Tatum posted a video of his son, Deuce, touring some of dad's favorite St. Louis locations in honor of the elder Tatum's birthday. Tatum is a graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School.

The Celtics are the NBA's hottest team, winning 14 of their past 16 games dating back to late January and climbing to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They next travel to Charlotte on Wednesday to take on the Hornets.

