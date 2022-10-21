St. Louisan Bradley Beal hits the game winner for the Wizards, moves up in the record books

WASHINGTON — In his first home game since signing a massive contract to stay in Washington, St. Louis native Bradley Beal was patient most of the night.

At the end, however, it was pretty obvious who would have the ball.

"I told myself, I'm going to get a shot, I'm going to make the shot," Beal said.

Beal's leaning bank shot with 7.4 seconds remaining gave Washington a 102-100 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in its first home game since a five-year deal worth up to $251 million kept the star guard with the Wizards.

Washington blew a 17-point third-quarter lead in its home opener, but with the game tied at 100 and the shot clock running down, Beal's shot off the glass dropped through to give the Wizards the lead. Following a timeout, DeMar DeRozan's 3-pointer rimmed out for Chicago.

Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Beal added 19 as Washington improved to 2-0.

"Don't get it twisted, I'll still go off for 30, 40 and 50 if I need to," Beal said. "I have teammates who can score the ball and make plays too."

The Wizards won 10 of their first 13 games last season, but they ended up missing the playoffs after Beal's season ended early because of wrist issues.

Moving up the leaderboard

Assist leaders in Wizards/Bullets history 1. John Wall: 5,282 2. Wes Unseld: 3,822 3: Bradley Beal: 2,715 4: Rod Strickland: 2,712 5: Kevin Porter: 2,953

Beal had eight assists, increasing his career total to 2,715. He passed Rod Strickland (2,712) for third in franchise history.

He now sits more than 1,100 assists behind Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, uncle to St. Louis University radio broadcaster Earl Austin.

"Just finding guys," Beal said. "It's not all on me to just score, score, score."

A family affair

Beal hit the final three buckets of the game for Washington.

After the game, the 29-year-old Beal celebrated with his sons Deuce and Braylon.