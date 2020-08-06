St. Louisan Chandler ready for Bellator challenge

Michael Chandler is ready for a fight.
“You know, I’ve done this enough times that you know when you’re prepared. And I’m as ready as I can be,” said Chandler, who will square off with Benson Henderson in a lightweight bout Friday night in the main event at Bellator 243, a mixed martial arts show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. “This week, I’ve focused on my weight cut and preparing mentally for the task at hand. I can’t get in any better shape because the work’s been done. At this point, it’s about surrounding yourself with people who love you and who want to be there for support. I’ve done the work, made all the sacrifices, so now it’s about enjoying the fight because I don’t know how many more times I’m going to go through something like this.
“On Friday, I just want to go out and do what I do to the best of my ability.”
Chandler, 34, grew up in High Ridge and played football and wrestled at Northwest High in Cedar Hill. After a state runner-up finish in wrestling as a senior, he walked on at the University of Missouri, where he was a four-time NCAA qualifier who placed fifth nationally as a senior and finished with an overall record of 100-40.
Not long after that, Chandler turned to mixed martial arts fighting. He enters Friday’s action with a professional record of 20-5 and has won the Bellator lightweight championship three times — in November 2011, in June 2016 and in December 2018.
On May 11, 2019, he lost by TKO to Patricio Freire of Brazil, the current Bellator champion at both featherweight and lightweight.
Henderson, a 36-year-old who fights out of Glendale, Arizona, is 28-8 and lost to Chandler in a split decision at Bellator 165 in San Jose, California, on Nov. 19, 2016. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Extreme Cagefighting champion in the lightweight division.
“He’s a champion and I’m a champion; you’re going to have two high-performing individuals in the cage against one another,” Chandler said. “The last time, the split decision, I don’t understand it. I put a whipping on him through the first four rounds, but he finished strong in the final round and I guess that weighed heavier in the judges’ eyes.
“But none of that will matter come Friday night. This is a time for me to go out and perform and put together a dominant victory.”
It’s been rumored that the Chandler/Henderson winner will get a shot at fighting Freire for the lightweight title.
Chandler and Henderson were originally slated to fight in December 2019, but Henderson was forced to withdraw due to injury. The rematch, in June of this year, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s main fight card, which also includes Timothy Johnson (13-6) vs. Matt Mitrione (13-7), Georgi Karakhanyan (29-10-1) vs. Myles Jury (18-5) and Sabah Homasi (13-8) vs. Curtis Millender (18-5), can be seen on the Paramount Network beginning at 9 p.m.
“The pandemic has made for a strange year,” Chandler pointed out. “I went to train in Florida in early May and spent more time there than ever before with my world-class coaches and world-class training partners. They made sure I was extra-sharp and as prepared as I can be.
“It’s always tough, being away from my wife and son, my favorite people in this world, but I’ve put in more work and feel more focused than ever. And I think that’ll show when I step into the cage.”
But Chandler isn’t taking anything for granted.
“Benson Henderson is a professional; he’s a champion,” Chandler said. “He knows how to handle himself in the cage and he knows how to win fights.
“But so do I. At this point, I’m as prepared as I can be. I just need to be smart and go out and do what I need to do.”
Chandler isn’t sure what to expect in a fight without a crowd.
“It’ll be different at first, I’m sure,” he said. “And once the fight starts, you’d better be focused on the opponent. Growing up as a wrestler, especially in practice, I think you get used to competing without much of a crowd around. Hopefully this won’t be much different.”
