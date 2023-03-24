Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, a St. Louis native who attended Trinity Catholic, scored a team-high 22 points to help the Bluejays advance to their first-ever Elite Eight with an 86-75 win over Princeton on Friday night in Louisville, Ky.

Kalkbrenner did it on just 12 shot attempts, making nine of them.

"There's eight teams left and to be one of those eight teams is just crazy," Kalkbrenner said. "It's what you worked for all year."

On Sunday, sixth-seeded Creighton will face No. 5-seed San Diego State at 1:20 p.m. (St. Louis time) for a spot in the Final Four. The game will air on CBS, KMOV (Channel 4) locally.

Kalkbrenner is the second St. Louisan in as many days to help his team move within a win of the Final Four.

On Thursday, Belleville native Malachi Smith played a key role in helping Gonzaga rally past UCLA and into the Elite Eight.

Smith and third-seeded Gonzaga will face No. 4-seed Connecticut with a Final Four berth on the line starting at 7:49 p.m. (St. Louis time) Saturday night in Las Vegas. That game airs on TBS.