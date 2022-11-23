St. Louisans center stage Wednesday in college basketball's Maui Invitational title game

Wednesday afternoon's Maui Invitational championship game will have some St. Louis flavor as a pair of local players are expected to play key roles in determining the championship in one of college basketball's elite early season tournaments.

No. 10 Creighton (6-0) faces No. 14 Arizona (5-0) at 4 p.m. Central time Wednesday afternoon on ESPN.

Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner (Trinity Catholic) and Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (Webster Groves) are among the most productive players on their respective teams.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 center in his third year of college basketball, leads Creighton in scoring at 15.2 per game along with an eye-popping 78.6% field goal percentage.

Kalkbrenner scored 21 points and threw down the tiebreaking dunk with 1:12 left Tuesday in the Bluejays' semifinal win over No. 9 Arkansas.

He is among 20 players on the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given to the nation's best center.

Courtney Ramey, Arizona

Arizona guard Ramey, who spent his previous four seasons at Texas, is making a splash quickly for the Cats.

After missing the season's first three games due to an eligibility issue caused by his participation in a pre-draft camp last spring, the 6-foot-3 Ramey made his Arizona debut on Monday in Maui.

He scored 17 on just nine shots in 26 minutes in Arizona's first-round win over Cincinnati, then topped that with 21 points on 5-of-5 3-point shooting in a semifinal victory over No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday night.