Sunday's NASCAR race at WWTR sells out

World Wide Technology Raceway has sold out its 57,000 seats for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series Enjoy Illinois 300 and will have a record crowd for the facility at the inaugural event.
Limited tickets remain available for Saturday’s NASCAR truck series race and Friday’s practice and qualifying.
The front straightaway grandstands seat 50,000 and the bleachers in turns one and two an additional 7,000. WWTR also has sold all of its 1,200 camp sites for the weekend as well as all suites for the race.
“We knew our fans were hungry for a NASCAR Cup series race, and the response since the announcement in September has been tremendous,” WWTR owner Curtis Francois said in a statement.
Sunday’s race, which will be nationally televised, starts at 2:30 p.m., and track officials recommend arriving by 9:30 a.m. and parking lots open at 6:30 a.m.
In addition to no tickets being available for Sunday, no tickets will be sold on site for Friday or Saturday. Also, fans must purchase parking online prior to arrival.
A fan fest will be held for no charge Thursday at Ballpark Village, starting at 4 p.m.
