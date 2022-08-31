Tennessee Vols vs. Ball State football game time, TV, live stream

The Tennessee Vols and Ball State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Sept. 1.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams.

Tennessee is coming off a 2021 season that it went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Ball State finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC.

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. Ball State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mike Neu is the Ball State University football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.