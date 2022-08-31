 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tennessee Vols vs. Ball State football game time, TV, live stream

Tennessee Tech Tennessee Football

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) tries to escape from a Tennessee Tech defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

 Wade Payne

The Tennessee Vols and Ball State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday, Sept. 1. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both teams. 

Tennessee is coming off a 2021 season that it went 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Ball State finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the MAC. 

How to watch Tennessee Vols vs. Ball State football on TV, live stream

Music City Bowl Football

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel argues a call in the second half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Purdue Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 1

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee  

TV channel: SEC Network 

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), and Cole Cubelic (sideline).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Tennessee radio broadcast 

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach. Mike Neu is the Ball State University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

