Texas A&M Aggies vs. Sam Houston football game time, TV, live stream

The Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference game in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
It is the season opener for both teams.
Texas A&M, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Sam Houston State closed the 2021 season at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the WAC.
How to watch TAMU Aggies vs. Sam Houston State football on TV, live stream
Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3
People are also reading…
Location: College Station, Texas
TV channel: SEC Network
On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.
Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch
Online radio broadcast: Sam Houston State radio
Sam Houston State terrestrial radio broadcast: KSAM-FM 101.7
Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach. K.C. Keeler is the Sam Houston State football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.