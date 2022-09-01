 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Sam Houston football game time, TV, live stream

Alabama Texas A M Football

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher talks to his team during a timeout against Alabama during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

 Sam Craft

The Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference game in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT. 

It is the season opener for both teams.

Texas A&M, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Sam Houston State closed the 2021 season at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the WAC. 

How to watch TAMU Aggies vs. Sam Houston State football on TV, live stream

Texas A M Colorado Football

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Denver. Texas A&M won 10-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: College Station, Texas 

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver. 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Sam Houston State radio 

Sam Houston State terrestrial radio broadcast: KSAM-FM 101.7

Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach. K.C. Keeler is the Sam Houston State football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

