Texas A&M Aggies vs. Sam Houston football game time, TV, live stream

The Texas A&M Aggies and Sam Houston State football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference game in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.

It is the season opener for both teams.

Texas A&M, ranked No. 6 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. Sam Houston State closed the 2021 season at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the WAC.

How to watch TAMU Aggies vs. Sam Houston State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: College Station, Texas

TV channel: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Sam Houston State radio

Sam Houston State terrestrial radio broadcast: KSAM-FM 101.7

Jimbo Fisher is the Texas A&M Aggies football head coach. K.C. Keeler is the Sam Houston State football head coach.

