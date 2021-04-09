The night a Spirits stunning upset left their opponent throwing a fit - and a shoe

"Why should we feel any pressure?," said Lewis. The pressure's not on us."

There is pressure on the Spirits now however, because of the sudden turn of the series, but there is still more on the Nets to prove they are worthy of repeating their championship.

"You outplayed us in every phase of basketball, said Loughery of the Nets. "You get what you deserve in this sport and we got it. We got the crap kicked out of us."

Even as the minutes ticked away in the second half and the margin kept mounting, the Spirits Mike Barr had his doubts. "I kept waiting for them to make their charge, he said. "I think that's why coach didn't substitute. He couldn't believe it."

Lucas could. "I knew if we played team ball, they couldn't beat us, he said. "The whole idea of winning was to play team ball and once we got that settled, we were okay."

About the only excitement for the local gentry, who booed lustily at times in the second half, was seeing Loughery booted from the game after his second technical foul, and reveling in the antics of Ladner, the league's most colorful character.