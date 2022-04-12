The night Bob Pettit scored 50 and gave St. Louis its only NBA title

Although years have faded the picture, a strong case can be made that the events of April 12, 1958, at Kiel Auditorium are the most remarkable in St. Louis sports history.

The St. Louis Hawks had made it to the NBA finals against Bill Russell and the Boston Celtics the previous year, only to suffer a crushing, double-overtime, Game 7 loss in Boston.

This time, Hawks star Bob Pettit was not going to let that happen. The Hawks won a critical Game 5 at Boston to take a 3-2 series lead and come back to St. Louis with a chance to clinch. With 10,218 excited hoop heads at Kiel, Pettit produced an extraordinary performance.

Pettit scored 19 points to help stake the Hawks to 57-52 halftime lead, as he was just warming up. Six straight points from Pettit boosted the lead to 10 early in the third quarter, but the champion Celtics weren't going away. As guard Bob Cousy directed the show, the Celtics went ahead 86-84 early in the final period.

The Kiel crowd was dumbfounded, as the Celtics snatched the momentum and threatened to create a Game 7 replay in Boston. "Big Blue" had other ideas.

Although he was being double- and triple-teamed, the 6-foot-9 Pettit drained shot after shot, keeping the Hawks solvent. With a little more than 20 seconds to play, Pettit drove the lane, stopped and scored over the outstretched hand of Russell, giving the Hawks a 108-105 lead.

Two Tom Heinsohn free throws made it a one-point game and the Celtics swarmed the Hawks to get the ball back. Sure enough, Slater Martin fired a shot off the mark, but Pettit fought his way to the basket and tapped in the rebound, rendering a final Boston basket irrelevant.

Pettit finished with 50 points, including 18 of his team's final 21, as the Hawks defeated the Celtics 110-109 and captured the NBA title. It was the first championship for St. Louis in any sport other than baseball.