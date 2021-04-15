The night Freddie Lewis of the Spirits made the shot heard 'round the world

With 16 seconds remaining in last night's game, Lewis faced about as much pressure as anyone should carry. The Spirits, who had won three of the first four games of the series, trailed the Nets, 107-106, after a fourth-quarter comeback in which they erased a nine-point deficit with less than five minutes to play.

They could and should have been ahead at that point, but referee Wally Rooney had denied Don Adams a layup basket after the Nets' Julius Erving had dribbled the ball off his knee. Rooney ruled that Erving had touched the ball in the backcourt after fumbling it, meaning that it was an over-and-back violation, although a television replay showed clearly that Adams had been the first to touch the ball in backcourt and thus should have been allowed the goal.

Of course, had Adams's basket been allowed, the Nets could have played for one shot and might have had a last-second victory of their own. Who knows? But back to Lewis.

After Spirits coach Bob MacKinnon had quieted his players' grousing about the bad call and asked them to return their attentions to the matter at hand, Lewis was told he would take the final shot of the game, no matter what. The Nets knew that, too, since Lewis already had hit a three-point goal, a three-point play and two free throws in the last two minutes.