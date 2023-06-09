Dan Caesar Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tom Durkin was at the top of his profession, calling top horse races on national television — from the Triple Crown to Breeders' Cup events — when he abruptly walked away in 2010 because of the pressure.

He was just 60, and though he continued to be an in-house track announcer for four more years he now has been retired for nearly a decade.

But Durkin, who had what he has said is one of the most important learning stops of his career in the St. Louis area, is back this weekend to give the play-by-play of the Belmont Stakes — the final leg of the Triple Crown series.

He has been enticed to the booth by officials at Fox, who have landed rights to the race that had been on NBC for the last 12 years and has called this a one-time deal. Durkin has said he is looking forward to making the call and has taken steps to deal with his anxiety as his return approaches.

“When it became official that an iconic piece of the historic Triple Crown would air on Fox, we knew it could only be complete with Tom’s voice as the soundtrack,” Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager said in a statement.

The booth at Belmont Park is a long way from calling races at Cahokia Downs, a small track in Alorton (now part of Cahokia Heights), where he was the race announcer in the late ’70s. That was right before it closed, but he was headed the opposite way — to the top.

''There wasn't a lot of memorable things there as far as the racing is concerned, but I got a terrific education there in St. Louis,'' he once told the Post-Dispatch. ''(Track general manager) Jack Weaver was my mentor. It was the best learning experience of my career. And it was a lot of fun.''

Now he's set for one more "fun" run in the booth, with post time set for 6:05 p.m. (St. Louis time). Coverage on Fox (KTVI locally) starts at 3 'o'clock, with Curt Menefee serving as the host.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story contained an item about St. Louisan Steve Schlanger being scheduled to appear on the streamed "'Men in Blazers" soccer show on Saturday, but he said that now is off.