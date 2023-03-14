Isaiah Fuller scored 27 points and Missouri-St. Louis survived a furious rally to beat McKendree 62-60 in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional title game on Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

The win sends the Tritons on to the Elite Eight next week in Evansville, Indiana.

Tuesday's game was tied at 59 in the final minute when Fuller's floating jumper with 19 seconds remaining put the Tritons (24-10) on top for good.

McKendree's Bryson Bultman had a chance to tie the game from the free throw line with 10 seconds left, but he missed the first of two.

After an UMSL free throw put the Tritons up two, McKendree's Caleb Zurliene missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the UMSL celebration was on.

UMSL led 55-37 with less than nine minutes to play before a McKendree 20-2 run tied the game and put the outcome in doubt.

The Tritons have only made the NCAA Elite Eight once before, in 1971-72, when it was known as the College Division.

McKendree (20-13) had won eight straight games entering Tuesday. Bultman led the Bearcats with 22 points.