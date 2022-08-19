 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football betting odds, over/under, point spread

Hawaii UCLA Football

Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips catches a pass before landing in the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

The Hawaii and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference college football game in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT. 

The Vanderbilt football team is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC. 

University of Hawaii's football team finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain West Conference. 

This is the first meeting between Vanderbilt and Hawaii. In 2023, Hawaii is scheduled to play at Vanderbilt. 

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt football betting line, point spread

East Tennessee St Vanderbilt Football

First year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea runs off the field at halftime during an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

As of 12:56 p.m. CT on Aug. 19, Vanderbilt is a 6.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 55 points. 

Vanderbilt is -250 (bet $250 to win $100) to win outright, and Hawaii is +210 (bet $100 to win $210) to win outright. 

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Timmy Chang is the University of Hawaii football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.

