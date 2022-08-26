Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii University football game time, TV, live stream

The Vanderbilt and Hawaii University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT.

Saturday's game is the season opener for both Vanderbilt and Hawaii. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Vanderbilt went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC during 2021. Hawaii finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain West Conference.

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football on TV, live stream

Game time: 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158.

Online live stream: CBSsports.com

Online radio broadcast: ESPNHonolulu.com (Hawaii broadcast)

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Timmy Chang is the Hawaii University football head coach.

