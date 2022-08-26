 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii University football game time, TV, live stream

  • 0
Hawaii Nevada Football

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) hands the ball off to Dae Dae Hunter (0) during the first half against Nevada in an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

 Tom R. Smedes

The Vanderbilt and Hawaii University football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Aug. 27. 

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT.

Saturday's game is the season opener for both Vanderbilt and Hawaii. This is the first meeting between the two programs. 

Vanderbilt went 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the SEC during 2021. Hawaii finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Mountain West Conference. 

How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football on TV, live stream

UConn Vanderbilt Football

Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) is brought down by Connecticut linebacker Hunter Webb (33) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Game time: 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT

Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

People are also reading…

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

On DirecTV, CBSSN is channel 221. On Dish, CBSSN is channel 158. 

Online live stream: CBSsports.com

Online radio broadcast: ESPNHonolulu.com (Hawaii broadcast) 

Clark Lea is the Vanderbilt football head coach. Timmy Chang is the Hawaii University football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Braves offer Cardinals biggest test since Yankees sweep

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News