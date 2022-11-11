 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch St. Louisan Caleb Love throw down a vicious one-handed dunk for No. 1 North Carolina

Coll of Charleston North Carolina Basketball

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) drives against College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

 Chris Seward

Caleb Love, a St. Louisan and CBC product, scored 2 of his 25 points with an emphatic dunk Friday night for No. 1 North Carolina (2-0) in a 102-86 win over Charleston.

Love also had nine rebounds and six assists, and coach Hubert Davis was impressed.

"You know, when you look at Caleb's stat line, he got to the free throw line, and he led the team in assists. And so that's the Caleb Love that can do that every night," Davis said. "I feel like in the second half he responded defensively as well. His man didn't score as easily, there was resistance, he competed. And so I was very proud of Caleb in the second half, his response on both ends of the floor."

