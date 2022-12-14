 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch St. Louisan Jayson Tatum score 44 points, hit the game-tying shot and rally Boston to a win

  • 0
Celtics Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook, left, pressures Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum during second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Celtics won 122-118 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — St. Louisan Jayson Tatum scored 44 points and knocked down the game-tying shot late in the fourth quarter, rallying the Boston Celtics from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers late Tuesday night.

Boston trailed by 13 with just under four minutes to play and finished regulation on a 17-4 run capped by Tatum's 14-foot turnaround fadeaway over LeBron James with 16.6 seconds left that sent the game to an extra frame.

Tatum scored seven of Boston's points during that late fourth-quarter run and finished the game with nine rebounds and six assists.

“That’s how you do it!," Tatum said to stadium cameramen as he walked off the floor. "That shows the the true character of our team. That was a great win, I’m proud of the guys. Let’s go home.”

The rivals played a wild second half in which the Lakers rallied from an 81-61 deficit midway through the third quarter with a 45-12 surge. Boston then erased Los Angeles' late lead.

People are also reading…

Anthony Davis had 37 points and 12 rebounds, but he also missed two free throws with 28 seconds left in regulation to allow the Celtics back into it. James scored 33 points in a memorable chapter of the famed rivalry between the 17-time champion teams dubbed "the two pillars of our league" by new Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

Boston (22-7) wrapped up its six-game trip by avoiding its first three-game losing streak of the season. The Celtics own the NBA's best record

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter discuss the Isiaih Mosley mystery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News