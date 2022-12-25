Watch the highlights from Jayson Tatum's 41-point night (including a poster dunk) on Christmas Day

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum found himself wide open in the paint, took a feed from Marcus Smart and didn’t hesitate to deliver a late Christmas Day stocking stuffer on Giannis Antetekounmpo’s head.

Tatum’s one-handed poster slam on the Bucks star sent TD Garden into delirium, but the Celtics star didn’t react. No flex, no emotion. The St. Louis native put his head down and went straight back to defense.

He’s got bigger goals this season.

In a highly-anticipated Christmas Day showdown against another MVP candidate, Tatum came out on top again. The star poured in 41 points — which included a monster 20-point third — as the Celtics cemented themselves atop the Eastern Conference with a dominant 139-118 victory over the Bucks at TD Garden.

Although Antetekounmpo scored 27 points on 9-for-22 shooting, Tatum outperformed him in every sense, especially in the third quarter. After the Bucks made it a one-point game going into halftime, Tatum put the Celtics on his shoulders by erupting in the third period. He went 7-for-10 from the field, which included a stretch of six makes in a row as he helped put Boston ahead by 14 going into the final period.