Where is ESPN College GameDay for Week 3? App State vs. Troy football

ESPN "College GameDay" is headed to the state of North Carolina for just the seventh time this week with its trip to Boone, North Carolina, for the Troy University at Appalachian State football game on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Appalachian State is coming off a 17-14 win at Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 10.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU. "College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

The Appalachian State vs. Troy game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Of the previous "College GameDay" trips to North Carolina, three of those were to Charlotte — two of those three for the ACC Championship Game. "College GameDay" has also made one trip apiece to Chapel Hill (1997), Raleigh (2004), and Winson-Salem (2020), according to the NCAA.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.