Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 1 for college football Week 5? Top 5 sites ranked

There could be several undefeated matchups to choose from again in Week 5. Maybe the show will be at one of them. I’m going to stick to picking from among games where, so far, both teams are unblemished.
I have no inside information. These predictions are based on observing “College GameDay” site selections over the years.
If a team loses during Week 4, a site will likely drop from consideration. “College GameDay” airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: Iowa State at Kansas football
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Game time, TV channel: 2:30 p.m. CT; ESPN2/U
Records entering Week 4:Iowa State is 3-0 overall; Kansas is 3-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12
Why "College GameDay" will choose Iowa State at Kansas football: The social media consensus was that “College GameDay” should have been at the Duke vs. Kansas game in Week 4. It could be tough to turn down an undefeated showdown in Lawrence two weeks in a row. Plus, the show has never been to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Iowa State at Kansas football: Neither team is ranked entering Week 4 despite both being undefeated
Runner-up: No. 2 Alabama at No. 10 Arkansas football
Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1; CBS
Records entering Week 4:Alabama is 3-0 overall; Arkansas is 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Alabama at Arkansas football: The show has only made one previous trip to Arkansas, according to the NCAA. It was for a top-15 matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee in 2006. Now, there’s a chance to come to Bill Clinton’s home state for a top-10 showdown.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Alabama at Arkansas football: Alabama was just on the show during Week 2 when it broadcast from the Alabama at Texas game in Austin, Texas. Plus, Alabama hosts Texas A&M on Oct. 8, and the show almost has to go there. One more thing, this game is on CBS.
Choice No. 3: Wake Forest at Florida State football
Location: Tallahassee, Florida
Game time, TV: TBA
Records entering Week 4:Wake Forest is 3-0 overall; FSU is 3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Wake Forest at Florida State football: The narrative that Florida State is back would be compelling. Plus, the show hasn’t been to Tallahassee since 2014 – after visiting 13 times from 1995-2014. It probably doesn’t hurt that a trip to Florida’s state capitol would be a short jaunt for Lee Corso from his home in Orlando.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Wake Forest at Florida State football: The Clemson at FSU game on Oct. 15 would be bigger if FSU is actually back, so maybe it’s worth waiting a couple of weeks to venture to Tallahassee.
Choice No. 4: No. 12 NC State at No. 5 Clemson football
Location: Clemson, South Carolina
Game time, TV channel: TBA
Records entering Week 4:NC State is 3-0 overall; Clemson is 3-0 overall, 1-0 ACC
Why "College GameDay" will choose NC State at Clemson football: This would be a key game for the ACC Atlantic Division and a top-15 contest. Plus, the show has only been to an NC State game once when it went to Raleigh in 2004.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose NC State at Clemson football: The show has been to Clemson six times since 2013 and seven times overall, and it’s usually a better atmosphere when the show goes somewhere it doesn’t frequent.
Choice No. 5: No. 8 Kentucky at No. 16 Ole Miss football
Location: Oxford, Mississippi
Game time, TV channel: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1; ESPN
Records entering Week 4:Kentucky is 3-0 overall, 1-0 SEC; Ole Miss is 3-0 overall
Why "College GameDay" will choose Kentucky at Ole Miss football:Lane Kiffin will hype the show all week, and he showed his commitment to the show by being the guest picker during the “College GameDay” trip last year to Oxford, Mississippi. Plus, The Grove is an incredible setting. The show has been to Oxford just twice with Katy Perry’s appearing as the celebrity guest picker in 2014. By the way, Perry’s Las Vegas residency is on hiatus until Oct. 5.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Kentucky at Ole Miss football: These two teams are in opposing SEC divisions, so a loss here doesn’t do much damage to either team’s pursuit of a division title. It also means there are much bigger games later this season for both squads.
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit watches warmups before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Mississippi in Orlando, Fla., Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Florida State won 45-34. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Southern California quarterback Matt Leinart , right, listens to ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit speak as actor singer Nick Lachey looks on during practice Friday, Dec. 30, 2005. The Trojans face University of Texas in the national championship game at the Rose Bowl Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)
Kirk Herbstreit: A look at the Amazon, ESPN College GameDay football analyst
Here is a look at Amazon and ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who played football at Ohio State.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
