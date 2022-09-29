Where will ESPN College GameDay go Oct. 8 for college football Week 6? Top 5 sites ranked

College football Week 5 provides several compelling matchups, and ESPN “College GameDay” chose an excellent option with the undefeated ACC showdown featuring NC State at Clemson football.
There wasn’t an obvious choice for Week 5, but that’s different in Week 6. You can almost count on the show being in Tuscaloosa for No. 17-ranked Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8.
But I have no inside information. These site predictions are based on observing “College GameDay” destination determinations over the years. If a team loses during Week 5, a site might drop from consideration.
“College GameDay” airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Top choice: No. 17 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama football
Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Game time, TV: 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8; CBS
Records entering Week 5:Texas A&M is 3-1 overall, 1-0 SEC; Alabama is 4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC
Why "College GameDay" will choose Texas A&M at Alabama football: Texas A&M beat Alabama 41-38 last season. Then in May, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, “A&M bought every player on their team.” Among the comments in response from TAMU Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, he said, “It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way or things don't go his way. The narcissistic in him doesn't allow those things to happen.” Get your popcorn ready.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Texas A&M at Alabama football: The only thing that might derail the show from being in Tuscaloosa is if both teams lose in Week 5, and that may not even be enough.
Runner-up: TCU at Kansas football
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Game time, TV: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8; FS1
Records entering Week 5:TCU is 3-0 overall; Kansas is 4-0 overall, 1-0 Big 12
Why "College GameDay" will choose TCU at Kansas football: This is one of two FBS games in Week 6 that both teams could still be undefeated. The other one is Florida State at NC State, but with the show at NC State/Clemson in Week 5, a trip to Raleigh is unlikely. The show has never been to Lawrence for a football game, and it passed up prime chances to be there in Week 4 and Week 5. If Kansas keeps winning, "College GameDay" will have to go there eventually.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose TCU at Kansas football: There isn’t a feud with national attention between TCU head coach Sonny Dykes and Kansas head coach Lance Leipold. Plus, the game is on FS1 and not a Disney-owned channel.
Choice No. 3: Delaware at William & Mary football
Location: Williamsburg, Virginia
Game time, TV: 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8; FloFootball and COX TV
Why "College GameDay" will choose Delaware at William & Mary football: William & Mary has a beautiful campus. At this point, it’s by far the biggest FCS game of the week. Entering Week 5, it’s the only FCS game on Saturday, Oct. 8 where the two teams have one combined loss or less. The FCS coaches poll on Sept. 25 ranked Delaware at No. 6 with William & Mary at No. 21. This season, Delaware possesses a win over Navy, and William & Mary beat Charlotte.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Delaware at William & Mary football: To end up in Williamsburg over Tuscaloosa and Lawrence the show would probably need President Joe Biden, a Delaware alumnus, to be the guest picker. Also, it’d be odd to hype a game that few people can watch since it's being broadcast on the subscription site FloFootball.
Choice No. 4: Washington State at No. 6 USC football
Location: Los Angeles, California
Game time, TV: 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8; FOX
Why "College GameDay" will choose Washington State at Southern California football: Not many top-25 teams are at home in Week 6, and this is one of the few games with a top-25 team hosting a team with a winning record. You got to imagine that at some point the show wants to visit Lincoln Riley in his debut season leading the Trojans.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Washington State at USC football: Riley and Washington State head coach Jake Dickert haven’t picked a fight, yet. Plus, the game is on FOX.
Choice No. 5: No. 23 Florida State at No. 10 NC State football
Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
Game time, TV: 6:30 p.m. CT or 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 8; ABC or ACC Network
Records entering Week 5:FSU is 4-0 overall, 2-0 ACC; NC State is 4-0 overall
Why "College GameDay" will choose FSU at NC State football: Two undefeated teams would be enough to attract “College GameDay” most weeks after September. The show has only been to Raleigh once, and that was back in 2004. Plus, this is the best matchup by far on a Disney-owned network in Week 6, and that would make travel easier for Kirk Herbstreit.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose FSU at NC State football: The show being at the NC State vs. Clemson game in Week 5 basically eliminates this contest from contention. It’d be an unusual occurrence for “College GameDay” to be at an NC State game for two consecutive weeks.
Lee Corso
Rogelio V. Solis
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso puts on the mascot head of the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Former coach, and current television analyst Lee Corso poses with the trophy for being honored with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award at the Home Depot ESPNU College Football Awards in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, and Kirk Herbstreit confer during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso shakes a decorated cowbell during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State alumnus and current Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jonathan Papelbon, left, confers with host Lee Corso laughing during his stint as a guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay at an NCAA college football game against Auburn in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Indiana University head football coach Lee Corso, now in his eighth season, will hope to improve last years 8-4 record as they open their campaign at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 9, 1980. (AP Photo)
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ESPN College Game Day's Lee Corso on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
