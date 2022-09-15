Where will ESPN College GameDay go Sept. 24 for college football Week 4? Top sites ranked

ESPN "College GameDay" chose an unlikely destination for Week 3 as it visits a contest — between Appalachian State and Troy University — where both teams are 1-1.
But App. State owns a 17-14 win at Texas A&M, so the Mountaineers caught the national attention this week as "College GameDay" heads to Boone, North Carolina.
Could "College GameDay" stay in North Carolina for a second consecutive week? I'd say it's likely — despite the Appalachian State game being just the show's seventh trip to the Tar Heel State in its history.
Why "College GameDay" will choose Clemson at Wake Forest football: Clemson vs. Wake Forest is the only top-25 matchup that includes a top-10 team during Week 4, and both teams are undefeated. The other two top-25 matchups in Week 4 include a team with a loss in the first two weeks of the season. The show's only trip to Winston-Salem was during the 2020 season, so fans couldn't get too close to the set.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Clemson at Wake Forest football: When the show visited Winston-Salem in 2020, it was for this exact matchup.
Runner-up: Duke at Kansas football
Location: Lawrence, Kansas
Game time, TV: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 24; FS1
Records entering Week 3:Duke is 2-0 overall; Kansas is 2-0 overall
Why "College GameDay" will choose Duke at Kansas football: If this was a basketball matchup, the show would absolutely be here. Even in football if both teams are undefeated, this should be quite tempting for Lee Corso and crew. Plus, it’d be the first “College GameDay” trip to Lawrence, Kansas, for a football game.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Duke at Kansas football: It’s not basketball. And at least entering Week 3, neither team is ranked.
Choice No. 3: Maryland at No. 4 Michigan football
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Game time, TV: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 24; FOX
Why "College GameDay" will choose Maryland at Michigan football: Michigan is the highest ranked team entering Week 3 that is playing at home in Week 4 with a a potentially undefeated opponent lined up. The show loves going to Ann Arbor having been there 13 previous times. Plus, the Michigan starting quarterback story has been national news all season.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Maryland at Michigan football: It’s a FOX game, so Kirk Herbstreit would have to travel to another site to broadcast for ABC/ESPN.
Choice No. 4: Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners football
Location: Norman, Oklahoma
Game time, TV: 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 24; FOX
Why "College GameDay" will choose Kansas State at Oklahoma football: Oklahoma is the second highest ranked team entering Week 3 that is playing at home in Week 4 and has a potentially undefeated opponent lined up. The show has only been to Norman once since 2012, and that was a 2020 trip for OU vs. Oklahoma State (and, again, fans had to keep their distance in 2020).
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Kansas State at Oklahoma football: The Red River Showdown is a couple of weeks later, and “College GameDay” is almost always at the Texas vs. Oklahoma game. Plus, this game is on FOX.
Choice No. 5: Lindenwood at UT Martin football
Location: Martin, Tennessee
Game time, live stream: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 24; ESPN+
Why "College GameDay" will choose Lindenwood at UT Martin football: Lindenwood is playing its first season of Division I football and opened with a dramatic win at Houston Baptist. UT Martin enters Week 3 ranked No. 18 in the FCS Coaches Poll, and a Week 3 win at Boise State would nab some attention.
Why "College GameDay" won't choose Lindenwood at UT Martin football: The show only goes to about one FCS game a year, so it might be tough for the OVC to attract the show.
1 of 24
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso laughs during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville.
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
