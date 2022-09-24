 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Tennessee vs. Florida football headgear pick

  • 0

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 24, ahead of the Tennessee Vols vs. Florida Gators football game. 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Corso made his famous headgear pick at the end of the show. 

The UF Gators enter the matchup 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. The Tennessee Vols come into the contest 3-0 overall. 

People are also reading…

Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Florida, Tennessee football game today?

Lee Corso picked Tennessee to beat Florida. 

"It's great to be back here in Knoxville," Corso said. "It's even greater to be back here with these great fans. I really miss my friend, Smokey. Smokey, come on over here."

Tennessee's bluetick coonhound mascot Smokey then came and sat on the desk next to Corso as he picked Tennessee to beat Florida. 

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst

Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville. 

1 of 24

The Florida vs. Tennessee football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. 

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Coach Berube discusses the Blues' first preseason game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News