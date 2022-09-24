Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Tennessee vs. Florida football headgear pick

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Sept. 24, ahead of the Tennessee Vols vs. Florida Gators football game.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

Corso made his famous headgear pick at the end of the show.

The UF Gators enter the matchup 2-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. The Tennessee Vols come into the contest 3-0 overall.

Who did Lee Corso pick to win the Florida, Tennessee football game today?

Lee Corso picked Tennessee to beat Florida.

"It's great to be back here in Knoxville," Corso said. "It's even greater to be back here with these great fans. I really miss my friend, Smokey. Smokey, come on over here."

Tennessee's bluetick coonhound mascot Smokey then came and sat on the desk next to Corso as he picked Tennessee to beat Florida.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

The Florida vs. Tennessee football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Josh Heupel is the Tennessee Vols football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.