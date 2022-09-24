Who did Lee Corso pick? See his Tennessee vs. Florida football headgear pick

Broadcaster Lee Corso watches play during the second half of an NCAA football game between the Georgia and the LSU, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Athens, Ga. Georgia 44-41. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
ESPN College GameDay hosts Lee Corso, left, listens to Kirk Herbstreit during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No. 3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
"It's great to be back here in Knoxville," Corso said. "It's even greater to be back here with these great fans. I really miss my friend, Smokey. Smokey, come on over here."
Tennessee's bluetick coonhound mascot Smokey then came and sat on the desk next to Corso as he picked Tennessee to beat Florida.
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Kirk Herbstreit, right, shares a laugh with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN's College Game Day program in Soldier Field before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso puts on the mascot head of the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Former coach, and current television analyst Lee Corso poses with the trophy for being honored with the NCFAA Contributions to College Football Award at the Home Depot ESPNU College Football Awards in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Indiana University head football coach Lee Corso, now in his eighth season, will hope to improve last years 8-4 record as they open their campaign at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes on September 9, 1980. (AP Photo)
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, wears an Oregon Duck mascot head as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game, during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with Lee Corso, the 81-year-old star of "College GameDay." Corso joined ESPN in 1987 and has been part of the popular college football Saturday pregame show ever since. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ESPN College Game Day's Lee Corso on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&M Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Lee Corso: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football analyst
Here is a look at ESPN "College GameDay" football analyst Lee Corso, who coached college football at Indiana and Louisville.
ESPN's Lee Corso watches the Auburn LSU game in the second half of a NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2008.(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Broadcast analyst Lee Corso watches the Oklahoma Baylor play from the sideline during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are ESPN college football broadcasters who will be covering the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 ion New Orleans. They are show at the Rose Bowl, on Jan. 1, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. (Scott Clarke, ESPN Images)
Indiana University football coah Lee Corso studies the movements of his team during warm up excercises on September 5,1979 in Bloomington, IN. (AP Photo)
Indiana University head football coach Lee Corso does butterfly stretches with the team during spring training on April 22, 1979 in Bloomington, IN. (AP Photo)
University of Louisville football coach Lee Corso speak to his team, the defending Missouri Valley Conference champions, on October 19, 1971 in Louisville. (AP Photo)
ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso watches LSU tale on Alabama in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Coach Lee Corso exhaults his Indiana Hoosiers at practice before Friday night's Holiday Bowl football game on December 20, 1979 San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
The Florida vs. Tennessee football game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m CT/3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
