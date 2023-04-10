Though he sat out Sunday's season finale, Celtics guard and St. Louis native Jayson Tatum achieved a feat no player in the storied history of that franchise had before: He averaged 30 points per game over a season.

Tatum averaged 30.1 points per game, more than three points better than his average last season.

Larry Bird's best year came in 1988, when he averaged 29.9, which was the previous Celtics record.

Tatum finished sixth in the NBA in per-game scoring but first in total scoring, edging Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, the per-game leader at 33.1. Only one other Boston player, Paul Pierce, has ever led the league in total scoring.

The Celtics (57-25) earned the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed and will face either Miami or Atlanta, who meet in the Play-in Tournament.

Boston is the favorite to win the NBA title, with a 21% chance to do so according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Milwaukee slots just behind the Celtics on that site, while Vegas lines have the Bucks as the most likely to take home the title.

