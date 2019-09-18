If you didn't get your tickets to Friday's showcase showdown between the top two high school football teams in the Metro Catholic Conference, you're in luck.
You can watch it on national television.
There are are no more tickets available and none will be sold at the door when CBC hosts De Smet in its home opener at 8 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU as one of 14 high school football games on the network this fall.
The No. 2 large school and top-ranked team in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, CBC (3-0 overall, 1-0 MCC) is the two-time defending state champion and has won 37 consecutive conference games. The Cadets overpowered Chaminade 56-26 on Thursday night after winning at O'Fallon and Edwardsville the first two weeks of the season.
The No. 3 large school and No. 2 in the Class 6 Missouri Media poll, De Smet (3-0, 1-0) has made mincemeat of its first three opponents. The Spartans outscored Hazelwood Central, Rock Bridge and St. Louis U. High a combined 134-14. They shutout the Hawks and then allowed the Bruins and Jr. Billikens each to score a fourth-quarter touchdown with the mercy-rule running clock in effect.
CBC has won 10 in a row against De Smet and 13 of its last 14. The Spartans shocked the Cadets with a 56-35 win in the 2012 postseason. CBC responded by winning nine of the next 10 meetings by 35 or more points.
Friday's game will be the first in the area broadcast nationally since Parkway West hosted Parkway North on ESPNU October 5, 2007, when Blaine Gabbert was the featured recruit his senior season at West. Gabbert didn't play his senior year after suffering an injury. Parkway North stole the show as it rolled to 476 rushing yards in a 42-14 victory.