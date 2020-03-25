OTHERS CONSIDERED

Elehuris Montero, 3B: Standout power. Coming back from a wrist injury that slowed his ascent in 2019, Montero is ahead of Gorman in the minors, just behind him on the depth chart.
Jhon Torres, OF: Acquired from Cleveland in exchange for speedster (and now major-leaguer) Oscar Mercado, Torres appealed to the Cardinals because he was young, a project, and was years away from being protected. He hit .286/.391/.527 in assertive showing at Johnson City.
Jake Woodford, RHP: One of the players optioned a week ago, Woodford has positioned himself for a 2020 debut because of his durability and reliability, and he’ll get a chance in Memphis’ rotation to be one of the first call up if/when Cardinals need innings.
Malcom Nunez, 3B: The shift from the Dominican Summer League to a domestic affiliate was rocky for young Nunez (b. 2001). Baseball America calls his bat “thunderous,” and it’s one of the most intriguing in the system. He’ll get to unleash it at Class A Peoria, in the near future.
Alvaro Seijas, RHP: Added to the 40-man roster so that the Cardinals didn’t lose him to another team in the Rule 5 draft, ala Luis Perdomo, the Venezuelan righthander is likely headed for Class AA, where mixing better control with his zippy stuff and arm strength will move him ahead.
Angel Rondon, RHP: The reigning pitcher of the year in the Cardinals’ organization remains something of a sleeper when it comes to prospect rankings. He has four pitches – all of which he can use and a steadiness that gets overlooked as an elite tool. Could debut in 2020.
Mateo Gil, SS: In addition to Thompson and uber-athletic prep pick Trejyn Fletcher, Gil stands out from the 2019 draft class. A second-generation pro, Gil did well in his first Cardinals summer and has the defensive skills to advance while his upside bat develops. Like Rondon, he might not have a tool that dazzles and delights prospect rankings. Rather, he’ll be an all-around player who is so steady in all phases he becomes impossible to ignore.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!