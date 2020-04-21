OUR TOWN: TRULY A GREAT SPORTS CITY?

COMMENT: I understand not wanting the NFL back in STL until guys like Kroenke, Jones, and Goodell are gone, but at the end of the day if St. Louis wants to call itself a great sports city, it needs more sports. Frankly, being a two-sport town is embarrassing. The NBA or NFL should return.
BENFRED: There's an MLS team building a privately-funded stadium downtown worth checking out.
Besides that, I don't think the number of teams in your city says all that much about what kind of a sports city you are.
I think St. Louis has proven that time and time again. The Cardinals just went to the NLCS. Blues just won the Stanley Cup, and packed the city for a a parade that was pure bliss and no nonsense. BattleHawks went bonkers before coronavirus clipped their wings. PGA Tournament shattered expectations. NHL All-Star game shattered expectations. The list goes on, and on, and on.
It's not about what you don't have, it's about what you do with what you have.
Follow-up: Because of all the reasons you mentioned about St. Louis being a great sports city, why has there been zero interest in an NBA team?
BENFRED: St. Louis has a rich history with pro basketball, and I see no reason it would not again if a new chapter started.
It has received little traction in recent years because there is no deep-pocketed owner leading a charge to bring NBA to St. Louis, and there has been no burning desire from the NBA to be in St. Louis. It has teams in Memphis and Indianapolis, and probably would have more interest in Kansas City over St. Louis if it had to decide today.
That could change, but unless there's someone who wants to change it, it probably won't. Richard Chaifetz brings it up once in a while, but there's a difference between bringing it up and truly leading a charge.
