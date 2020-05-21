OUT-RECRUITED BY ARKANSAS?

COMMENT: Is there a reason why Arkansas can recruit better than Mizzou in mens basketball? Eric Musselman is new to the area but is beating us in recruiting.
MATTER: Being new to the area isn't all that important for recruiting. If you can recruit, you can recruit.
Musselman is someone I thought Missouri should have targeted after Frank Haith left and again when Kim Anderson was fired. He did a great job at Nevada and has upgraded the talent in Fayetteville in a short time.
Arkansas is a very good job. Great fan base. Strong support there. Strong tradition. It's the No. 1 show in the state. A good coach can thrive there.
