OUT-RECRUITED BY ARKANSAS?

Arkansas Missouri Basketball

Arkansas' Jimmy Whitt (right), who is from Columbia, Mo., defends Missouri's Xavier Pinson in the Feb. 8 game at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers won 83-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COMMENT: Is there a reason why Arkansas can recruit better than Mizzou in mens basketball? Eric Musselman is new to the area but is beating us in recruiting.

MATTER: Being new to the area isn't all that important for recruiting. If you can recruit, you can recruit.

Musselman is someone I thought Missouri should have targeted after Frank Haith left and again when Kim Anderson was fired. He did a great job at Nevada and has upgraded the talent in Fayetteville in a short time.

Arkansas is a very good job. Great fan base. Strong support there. Strong tradition. It's the No. 1 show in the state. A good coach can thrive there.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

