QUESTION (from Dave): Is there a growing issue with Bader running down fly balls after Fowler has called for it? There have been 2 in 1 week. Does anyone educate Bader to stop?
GOOLD: I don't (see it as a "growing issue). This stuff happens. It doesn't happen as much as it could. Sure seemed odd yesterday, for sure, but over the course of the year we're going to see it once, twice. Not an ideal time. But I'm not in the camp that thought it was costly. Walks were costly.
To a follow-up about the error being charged to Bader, Goold replied:
I didn't have an issue with the error going to the center fielder in that spot. It went off of him. I really, honestly, wonder why this is causing such angst. It happens. You can watch the tape and clearly see Fowler call for the ball and then Bader come into the screen also calling for the ball. One guy was under it. The other running. Again, it happens. This is not where the game was lost.
Photo: Cardinals outfielders Dexter Fowler (left) and Harrison Bader misplay a fly ball in the eighth inning Sunday. (Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)