OUTFIELDERS ON NOTICE?

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader strikes out and strands a runner in the Sept. 28 game against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: I hope if the season does start, the Cards will bring up Carlson. I'd rather have the young outfielder here experiencing the big-league game than watching Fowler bat .087.

COMMISH: Carlson almost certainly will start the season in Memphis, whenever that might be. But the outfielders on the big-league club already should feel they are on notice that Carlson isn't far behind.

Follow-up: From what you saw of Harrison Bader this spring, do you think he has made enough changes to his swing to be a regular in CF?

COMMISH: He looked more disciplined and had a good start to his spring but didn't finish it strongly. There will be another camp and the center-field job is still his, but he will have to create some offense.

