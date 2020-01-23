OUTLOOK AT OTHER POSITIONS?

QUESTION: Where will Drinkwitz have issues with position players? Which position needs to step up for us to have a better year?
MATTER: I'd have some concerns about defensive end, maybe tight end, receiver and across the O-line, just based on what's returning. At least Shawn Robinson at QB has played at this level. While he wasn't incredibly productive at TCU, he has more game experience than some of the guys who will start along the O-line.
Does Missouri have any proven difference-makers at receiver? I like the 1-2 punch at running back but MU will have to squeeze more production out of the receivers or turn to some untested players to emerge there. Defensive end returns experience, just not a lot of production.