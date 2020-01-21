OUTLOOK FOR BILLIKENS?

QUESTION: It's been a few days since the dust settled on SLU's heartbreaking loss to Dayton. How did it settle?
BENFRED: That loss hurt their postseason chances considerably. A home win against No. 13 Dayton would have been a very nice bump for a resumé that lacks good wins.
Winning against Dayton on the road would make up for it. Beating VCU at home would help.
We once thought as many as 3-4 A-10 teams could get in but the non-conference portion of the schedule really dulled that prediction.
It's a 2-team league, maybe 3 if a surprise takes the A-10 tournament, like SLU did last year.
As for next season, excitement is right. But my goodness, if the team does not figure out how to shoot free throws and make layups and dunks, SLU will continue to have many of these on-the-wrong-side-of-the-edge moments.