QUESTION: Recently, it seems that whenever the Cardinals have a young player come out of nowhere and play at a high level, he gets more playing time the following season but regresses. Do you see it going that way with Tommy Edman next season?
COMMISH: The league always adapts and Edman is a smart enough man that he will adapt, too. He is a valuable player even if he hits .250 because of his versatility, ability to play several positions at a high level and his speed. He does not have to hit .290 or.300 to be a 'plus' player.