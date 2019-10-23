QUESTION: Are the Blues nearing a decision on Fabbri, such as cutting him loose or maybe trading him for a lower-level draft pick? I root so hard for the guy but whenever I see the team play — and I don't see every game — he almost seems non-existent.
JT: No, I don't think they're close to a decision on him. And they really don't have to be. I don't think there's any reason to rush things. Especially considering the Blues have had very few injury issues so far. Keep in mind, you're only top 9 option currently at San Antonio probably is Klim Kostin (at least until Jordan Kyrou gets up and running).
I actually thought Fabbri had been playing OK — maybe a little better than OK — in recent games.