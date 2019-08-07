QUESTION: Suppose Binnington plays like a No. 1 goalie this year and keeps that role. Suppose Allen plays well as his back-up. Would Allen return for his final year under that scenario, or might a trade be in the works (maybe requested by Allen as a chance to start for another team)?
TOM T.: That's a few ifs down the road, but if Binnington cements himself as the No. 1 but Allen also plays well, that would certainly make Allen more attractive to other teams in a trade and the Blues more confident that they could turn the backup duties over to a cheaper player. It also would be very good for the Blues, who would likely win a lot of games under the scenario you propose.
The one question would be how many games would Allen have to play to convince other teams to go all in on him. Would good play over 30 games be enough?