QUESTION: Will Jordan Hicks make a big impact once he comes back from Tommy John surgery? I’m going to guess his velocity is going dip a bit.
GOOLD: Why would his velocity dip a bit? It's not unusual for a player returning from Tommy John surgery to have some inconsistency in his first year back, especially as he adjusts to the workload, but some see a jump in velocity because of the conditioning and strengthening that they are able/required to do while on rehab and recovering from the elbow surgery.
He should have a role in the second half of next season, and as you'd expect the Cardinals will be cautious and conservative with him but they'll unleash him as closer if they reach the playoffs and he's the best option.