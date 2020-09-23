 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUTLOOK FOR KYROU?
0 comments

OUTLOOK FOR KYROU?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Day four Blues practice

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (33) shoots at the goal during a practice at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The group practices are the third part of the NHL's phased restart plan, with Stanley Cup qualifiers starting on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Do you know what the Blues plans are for Jordan Kyrou? Has he landed in a similar spot that Fabbri was in?

TOM T.: No, he's ahead of Fabbri because he hasn't had multiple knee surgeries. The Blues envision him being among the 14 forwards they carry next season, and presumably among the 12 who play. He'll have to be to make the salary cap work.

He has had some games where he has shown what the team is looking for, mainly effort without the puck and on defense. I suppose if he had another year where he couldn't get over the hump on doing that, he might move into Fabbri territory. But the team doesn't think that is going to happen.

One of Jim Montgomery's jobs will be working with the young forwards to develop his game. That was one part of Montgomery's resumé that really appealed to the team.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports