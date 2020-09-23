OUTLOOK FOR KYROU?

QUESTION: Do you know what the Blues plans are for Jordan Kyrou? Has he landed in a similar spot that Fabbri was in?
TOM T.: No, he's ahead of Fabbri because he hasn't had multiple knee surgeries. The Blues envision him being among the 14 forwards they carry next season, and presumably among the 12 who play. He'll have to be to make the salary cap work.
He has had some games where he has shown what the team is looking for, mainly effort without the puck and on defense. I suppose if he had another year where he couldn't get over the hump on doing that, he might move into Fabbri territory. But the team doesn't think that is going to happen.
One of Jim Montgomery's jobs will be working with the young forwards to develop his game. That was one part of Montgomery's resumé that really appealed to the team.
