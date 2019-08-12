QUESTION: Very intrigued by Lane Thomas — he showed power, speed, and a good throwing arm in Sunday's game. Will this showing earn him more starts in the days ahead? Surprised it took him so long to get a chance with the way the offense has struggled.
COMMISH: I was looking for Thomas to get a start somewhere, but they decided to go with switch-hitting Edman hitting lefthanded as their right fielder for a while.
Thomas will be on this team next year and maybe as a regular. He would seem likely to get a start or two against lefthanded pitching in the near future. He's a very solid player.
Follow-up: Which of Edman, Thomas, Bader, Arozarena, O'Neill excites you the most as potential significant contributors over the next few seasons?
COMMISH: Arozarena excites me the most because we've seen him the least, other than the past couple of years in spring training. Thomas is next and then O'Neill after that. We have a pretty good read on Edman and Bader so far, although surely there is more to see in Bader than we've seen this year.