QUESTION: Your thoughts on Matheny hiring a media consultant and taking analytics classes? His hiring seems to be an unpopular one in KC. How do you think he will do?
COMMISH: I think he'll do fine, but he'll need players. And those are a year or two away, so the first year will be bumpy. I don't have a read for the Kansas City fan base's thoughts about the hire.
As for Matheny seeking outside help, that is not unusual among today's managers. The job has changed a lot since Whitey roamed the clubhouse 30 years ago.