2016: Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks with members of the media during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Lee

QUESTION: Your thoughts on Matheny hiring a media consultant and taking analytics classes? His hiring seems to be an unpopular one in KC. How do you think he will do?

COMMISH: I think he'll do fine, but he'll need players. And those are a year or two away, so the first year will be bumpy. I don't have a read for the Kansas City fan base's thoughts about the hire.

As for Matheny seeking outside help, that is not unusual among today's managers. The job has changed a lot since Whitey roamed the clubhouse 30 years ago.