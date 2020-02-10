OUTLOOK FOR MIKOLAS?

QUESTION: What is the projection for Miles Mikolas? No one is talking about him, but I think he is better this year than last. The league knows him now but he will make adjustments.
GOOLD: He will be fine. This past year wasn't as bad as people are portraying it. He'll be the bulwark for the rotation. A strength. He'll be the reason why they'll go into series with a pitching edge because he'll be a quality-start beast.
Photo: Miles Mikolas warms up at a Cardinals workout Monday in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)