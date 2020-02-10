OUTLOOK FOR MIKOLAS?
0 comments

OUTLOOK FOR MIKOLAS?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Jupiter is jumping! Just one more day until pitchers and catchers report

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas throws from the practice mound before the start of Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Pitchers and catchers official report day is tomorrow on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: What is the projection for Miles Mikolas? No one is talking about him, but I think he is better this year than last. The league knows him now but he will make adjustments.

GOOLD: He will be fine. This past year wasn't as bad as people are portraying it. He'll be the bulwark for the rotation. A strength. He'll be the reason why they'll go into series with a pitching edge because he'll be a quality-start beast.

Photo: Miles Mikolas warms up at a Cardinals workout Monday in Jupiter, Fla. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan) 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports