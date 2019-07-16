COMMENT: The Tigers finishing 9-3 or 10-2 and not being able to play in a good bowl game ... isn't that the most-Mizzou-like conclusion to all of this?
BENFRED: Could be. And then we will have to determine the value of a bowl game.
The good news for Mizzou is, players seem to care about the bowl games less and less if they do not include playoff ramifications. Guys are skipping them more than ever before, and the recruiting ban does not seem to be influencing recruiting.
If Kelly Bryant is as special as some think, not being eligible for postseason play this year would be a bummer for Mizzou. Beyond that, it could still be a big season in terms of moving the program forward.
Follow-up: Do you see Mizzou QB Kelly Bryant as a legit NFL prospect?
BENFRED: Right now? He's a fringe NFL prospect.
Mizzou keeps telling us Bryant's arm is better than we have been told. I'll need to see it in games before I buy it.